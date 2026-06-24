Letters to the Editor: ‘Rage and sorrow’ over ICE detaining an ambitious high school graduate

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To the editor: The Los Angeles Times’ account of what happened to Wilber Urbina Garcia at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a story of such unnecessary callousness and cruelty it left me breathless with rage and sorrow ( “He graduated high school with honors. ICE detained him the next day,” June 17). That this is happening all over our country is almost too much to bear.

We keep saying we are better than this, but are we anymore?

According to the story, an ICE agent said “she’ll be next” about Garcia’s sister, who will turn 18 soon. Who could say this to a stunned family who just watched their son and brother hauled away from them? Here’s hoping this guy is “next” to be removed from ICE or from any position of authority.

Thank you so much for printing this story, and I hope every large newspaper and media outlet in the country picks it up. People need to know.

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Liz Galloway, Burbank

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To the editor: Wow! I feel so much safer knowing that this 18-year-old high school graduate who has aspirations to be a doctor is off the streets and in detention. The worst of the worst.

My soul has so much rage at this administration for all of the innocent lives it is destroying. I am not only disgusted by the president of our country, but I am even more disgusted by each and every cowardly person (read: Republican) in Congress who allows this to happen.

Get out and vote, people! We need that change in 2026.

Holly Gordon, Fountain Valley