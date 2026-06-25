Letters to the Editor: We shouldn’t be wasting valuable talent to appease fragile male egos

To the editor: Our Founding Fathers wrote a Constitution protecting the rights of privileged white men, excluding slaves, Native Americans and women. Black men had to wait for the 15th Amendment for the right to vote in 1870. The Indian Citizen Act in 1924 granted Native Americans citizenship, but they could not vote in all states until the 1960s, and women could not vote until 1920 with passage of the 19th Amendment. Even then, obstacles were added at every step along the way.

To this day, there remains an undercurrent of bias against all of these groups that has allowed the abuse of those less privileged, highlighted in this recent story about Southern Baptists ( “The pulpit is just one front in the U.S. war against women,” June 23). Diversity, equity and inclusion programs do not discriminate against the privileged; they give a fighting chance to those excluded throughout history.

Our world is too complicated to waste the vast talents of all our citizens to appease fragile male egos of white men who are threatened by women and people of color. Diversity, equity and inclusion makes us stronger.

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Phil Beauchamp, Chino Hills

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To the editor: Fortunately, the Southern Baptist ban on women clergy is not shared by most other American Protestants. Members of the second-largest Protestant family , Methodists, approved full ordination of women in 1956 , followed more recently by most Lutherans, Presbyterians, Episcopalians and others. The United Methodist Church in Southern California is led by a woman bishop .

John Devereaux, Santa Barbara

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To the editor: If every male member of the Southern Baptist Convention were told to read just the first chapter of “Beyond God the Father,” Mary Daly’s feminist classic challenging patriarchal views in mainstream theology, what would happen? My hypothesis is that some would not have a clue what it meant. Some would say “Don’t confuse me with facts, I have my mind made up.” The 25% who voted to let women preach would shake their heads up and down in agreement. The others would be on a long spectrum of “I never thought of that” to “It’s hard for me to change my mind, I don’t know if I can.”

What are the odds? I had just started re-reading my yellowed copy of this 50-year-old book, and look what appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

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Mary Anne Vincent, Corona