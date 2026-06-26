Letters to the Editor: We need an independent audit of the LAFD before handing it more money

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To the editor: I understand the need for such a critical social service as the Fire Department. But I have lately been feeling it is an exclusive fiefdom that is taking advantage of this need ( “L.A. voters will be asked to increase taxes, yet again. Will they do it for firefighters?” June 23). Here are my observations.

Including benefits, the average total compensation for a career firefighter in California is around $239,000 per year , with senior personnel frequently exceeding $300,000 annually.

The department has been accused of nepotism, in which these choice jobs are handed down through generations.

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Some firefighters live out of state and do “shift trading” to combine their 24-hour shifts, then fly back home, taking their salary to be spent in states like Idaho and others. I say if you work for L.A. fire, you need to at least live in California.

The firefighters’ union argues the funding is desperately needed to reverse decades of underinvestment. I say before we hand over more of our hard-earned money, it is time for a transparent audit of the department. We need an independent Board of Fire Commissioners. We need to review the department’s salary structure, hiring practices and employment rules.

Walter Grand, Agoura Hills