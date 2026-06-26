Letters to the Editor: ‘The blending of art and architecture elevates both’

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To the editor: Columnist Patt Morrison’s article on artist JR’s new installation on the Pont Neuf bridge made me want to book a flight to Paris in the hope of experiencing his ambitious endeavor ( “A fake mountain and real magic transform Paris’ oldest bridge,” June 20). It looks and sounds truly spectacular and is a fitting homage to the work of legendary artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who wrapped the same bridge in fabric in 1985.

I had not heard about JR’s project until I read Morrison’s article in the Los Angeles Times, and I thank her for reminding us that the blending of art and architecture elevates both.

Jim Lichnerowicz, West Hollywood