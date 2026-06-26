Voices
Letters to the Editor: ‘The blending of art and architecture elevates both’
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
To the editor: Columnist Patt Morrison’s article on artist JR’s new installation on the Pont Neuf bridge made me want to book a flight to Paris in the hope of experiencing his ambitious endeavor (“A fake mountain and real magic transform Paris’ oldest bridge,” June 20). It looks and sounds truly spectacular and is a fitting homage to the work of legendary artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who wrapped the same bridge in fabric in 1985.
I had not heard about JR’s project until I read Morrison’s article in the Los Angeles Times, and I thank her for reminding us that the blending of art and architecture elevates both.
Jim Lichnerowicz, West Hollywood