Letters to the Editor: School bans aren’t enough. Parents need to limit screen time at home too

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To the editor: I applaud the Los Angeles Unified School District for taking steps to limit screen time for students as parents have become alarmed at how digital activities are replacing hands-on learning and peer interaction ( “LAUSD bans screen time before the second grade, marking one of nation’s strictest policies,” June 23). Respectfully, what are parents doing at home to limit their children’s screen time and create real-life experiences? Many parents and guardians have become far too reliant on screens to entertain and occupy their children.

Limiting student screen time to six hours a week at school is futile if there are no restrictions at home for the remaining hours.

Rob Demonteverde, Brea