Letters to the Editor: Trans teens deserve the right to come out to their parents on their own

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To the editor: The state of California has been attempting to protect young transgender public school students by preventing school employees from notifying parents about these students’ gender expression ( “California law that forbids ‘forced outing’ of trans students blocked by 9th Circuit,” June 22). How tragic that this protection may be blocked.

Let me be careful to state that I realize transgender people and gay people are not the same.

We remember that only a few decades ago, many gay people protected themselves by remaining closeted, at times long into adulthood. Most parents would have been shocked, even horrified to learn that their children were gay.

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Luckily nowadays, many or even most gay young people are far more comfortable with their identity. I wish we could say the same for transgender people.

Much of the current issue focuses on “parental rights.” How about teens’ rights? How about respect for who they are? For their identities, their fears, their hopes, their discomfort and their choices?

The relationships between transgender teens and their parents vary greatly. If school authorities notified parents that their children were transgender, some parents would yell, shame them and possibly kick them out of the house. Other parents would be understanding and kind. Transgender students are keenly aware of the types of relationships they have with their parents; let the teens decide when and how or whether to tell their parents.

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As for school authorities, train every one of them, whether janitor or principal, in how to listen with kindness and openness, and how to be supportive when a transgender student confides in them.

Rebecca Rona-Tuttle, Culver City

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To the editor: This article begins with the following wording: “California’s effort to shield the decisions of transgender students in public schools from the eyes of prying parents remains on hold.” The pejorative use of the word “prying” to describe the interests of good parents is telling. Being active and attentive are positive qualities in parents that mold well-adjusted children.

Martin Callahan, Capo Beach