Letters to the Editor: Watching the Big Bear eaglets fly would be a better display than fireworks

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To the editor: The great bald eagle, more than the fleeting sensation of fireworks, symbolizes all that is great about our own American democracy. America has soared strong all these 250 years, yet like the eaglets of Big Bear Valley, who may be in harm’s way because of nearby fireworks this July 4, our very democracy is in jeopardy as well ( “Timing of July 4th fireworks couldn’t be worse for Big Bear eaglets, advocates say,” June 24). We have found hope in the young eaglets of Big Bear Valley, so vulnerable at birth, raised by devoted parents to near fledge.

May those who have the power to relocate the fireworks celebration allow the lives of these young eaglets to culminate in flight, their birthright. We will watch them soar high above us — our inspiration, our hope.

Denise Saupé, Minneapolis, Minn.

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To the editor: I am trying to wrap my head around Visit Big Bear’s statement that the decision to move forward with an event that endangers the beloved eagle family “was not made lightly.”

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Is there some profoundly important reason that we need to terrorize Mother Earth and all her creatures, from pets to wildlife, in order to celebrate the birth of this great nation?

We can do better.

Karen Dawn, Santa Barbara

This writer is founder and director of DawnWatch, an animal advocacy nonprofit.