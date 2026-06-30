Letters to the Editor: The generosity of Snap’s Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr lifts up everyone

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To the editor: With an administration engaging in so much cruelty, it’s so refreshing to read that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and his wife, Miranda Kerr, have helped pay off $550 million in medical debts for more than 260,000 Californians ( “Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr help erase $550 million in medical debt for Californians,” June 25). What a noble, inspiring team, and what an enormous relief for those affected by their generosity!

Philanthropy of this sort contributes to the well-being of everyone, even for those of us unaffected by such largesse. It renews our faith, somewhat diminished at this time, that the hearts of many people still resonate with the downtrodden.

Kudos to Spiegel and Kerr — may your family continue your marvelous legacy.

Jack Salem, Los Angeles