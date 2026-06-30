Letters to the Editor: The Democratic Party is changing. Both major parties need the wake-up call

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To the editor: As a New York City voter, I find this op-ed ludicrous in painting progressives as incompetent, brash, bold and immoderate, in addition to characterizing authenticity and enthusiasm as mutually exclusive ( “The rise of Democrats’ left wing will hurt democracy,” June 26). What ever happened to progress?

Our new Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsement did carry weight, and I am pleased to see Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier and Brad Lander succeeding representatives who seem to have all but run out of ideas in 2026. Most importantly, I can’t wait to witness this changing of the guard for Democrats. It’s sure to wake up Republicans across the board to produce better and more energetic candidates to replace the steady hands who have occupied seats longer than their drive and creativity allow.

Instead of criticizing the stances of those who won, look at their competition who have failed to make an impression and, thus, are less vulnerable to evaluation. Contributing writer Matt K. Lewis, the author of “Filthy Rich Politicians,” seems to forget that elections are frequently about propelling the lesser of two evils. It’s about time voters look past billionaire candidates to elect middle-class PhD students, waiters and bartenders to make progress on daily grinds that are safe to ignore.

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Mathilde Diaz, Long Island City, N.Y.

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To the editor: Lewis paints new democratic socialists within the Democratic Party as participating in a “race to the bottom.”

Lewis ought to look to the east and analyze the productivity, health and welfare of our neighbors in Scandinavia and northern Europe to see just how well democratic socialism is working over there.

Then, go a step further. Ask any AI bot to give you a best- and worst-case economic prediction over the next 20 years. Even the best-case scenario here in the U.S. does not look pretty.

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We are unprepared for millions of unemployed middle-class Americans. We just don’t have the social safety nets in place. We don’t have a universal basic income or a tax on AI, which will replace millions of jobs. Gen Z all knows this; that’s why democratic socialism is on the rise.

David Tempest, Mar Vista

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To the editor: Can we step back please? There are 26 congressional districts in New York state. The democratic socialists advanced in two primaries. In a melting pot, that’s not unusual.

Of course, Republicans will take this and frighten their voters with banner headlines of terrorism, images of a society in decline and media personalities portending dystopia. You have to give it to them; they play the disinformation game like chess masters.

Democrats have been woefully unprepared in responding to these canards and deflections. Hopefully they finally understand that knives don’t usually prevail in gun fights.

Melissa Verdugo, Rancho Palos Verdes