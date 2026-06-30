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Letters to the Editor: ‘The Bear’ stars beautifully reflected the tenacity of working women

A woman in a head scarf, white T-shirt and blue apron looks over at a man in a white T-shirt and blue apron peeling a prawn.
Ayo Edebiri, left, as Sydney and Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in FX’s “The Bear.”
(FX)

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To the editor: In the final season of “The Bear,” we see people falling apart and rising to the occasion like a fugue. The Robert Lloyd and Mary McNamara review was wonderful, but I’d like to give a shoutout to the actors Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abby Elliott (“‘The Bear’ moved us to tears over its five seasons, ending on a happy, loving note,” June 29). Their faces revealed their characters’ tsunami of emotions as they dealt with what seemed to be insurmountable obstacles to a successful evening.

They dealt with the crumbling infrastructure of the restaurant’s building and the staff tensions (and mania) that surrounded them while keeping focused on the endgame. These actresses beautifully reflected the tenacity that is often typical of women in possibly hopeless situations who find the strength to soldier on. I bet every working woman could relate.

Lois Phillips, Santa Barbara
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