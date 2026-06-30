Letters to the Editor: Remembering comedian Tom Dreesen, who found humor despite a hard life

To the editor: Emily St. Martin’s obituary of Tom Dreesen brought back fond memories of the many laughs he, Tim Reid and I had while writing their book, “Tim and Tom: An American Comedy in Black and White” ( “Tom Dreesen, comedian who led the Comedy Store strike and toured with Frank Sinatra, dies at 86,” June 18).

But as funny as Dreesen could be — and that was very funny indeed — there were times when his stories were sad, and even frightening.

He told about how his parents would be drinking in a nice warm bar during a cold winter night in Harvey, Ill., while he and his seven siblings were left at home to freeze. That is, until he and his brother Glenn hopped on a train passing behind their house and threw down chunks of coal to put in the stove (he later learned that railroad cops saw what they were doing but looked the other way).

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Later, after he established his career in show business, Dreesen’s reflections on where he had been and how far he had come were touched with more than a little sadness. He’d be sitting next to Johnny Carson during the “The Tonight Show” commercials, looking out at the audience and thinking it was almost as if God had said to him, “Tommy, I’m going to put a load on you the first half of your life, a real load. But if you survive, the second half is on me.”

Bless you, Tom. I miss you.

Ron Rapoport, Santa Monica

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To the editor: In the late 1980s, I boldly moved to Los Angeles to try and write for “The Tonight Show.” I had no experience, didn’t know a soul and had no idea how difficult that was to do.

I don’t recall how or where it happened, but I met Dreesen somewhere and we got to talking. He then invited me to meet him at the Improv on Melrose so he could introduce me to Jay Leno on New Year’s Day.

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Dreesen was very gracious to me and, more importantly, he was really happy for Leno and knew he was looking at a comic superstar whose career was about to take off. I eventually sold a few jokes to Leno, but did not make a career out of it. Turns out I was not as funny as I thought I was, but I am lucky my wife thinks I’m a hoot.

Jay Clancy, Camarillo