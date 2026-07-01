Letters to the Editor: The free market already benefits the rich. Taxes can balance the scales

To the editor: Thank goodness rich people still have ways to avoid paying pesky unfair taxes by moving around ( “From London tennis courts to California, aggressive taxes always disappoint,” June 25). The rich subjected to California’s wealth tax can avoid it by changing their residency, although sometimes this may cause the inconvenience of a physical relocation. Heaven help the put-upon rich if they are forced to pay a wealth tax imposed by international law. The rest of us will suffer as the rich will stop investing and no more income will trickle down to the lower classes.

Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy unfortunately has a severe case of chronic neoliberalism. Neoliberalism is the economic theory that the “market” makes so many thousands of economic decisions daily that governments cannot possibly regulate it. The functioning of the “market” must be left to the people of business who understand the magic of it.

The problem this creates is that the people of business operate the market to their advantage. This results in the rich getting richer while the rest of us struggle on. The Rand Corp. reported recently that since the middle 1970s through 2023, $79 trillion in earnings had been moved from the bottom 90% of earners to the top 10%. Neoliberalism functioning at its finest.

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De Rugy pities the poor unfortunate Danes who stayed put, were taxed and lost some of their wealth in the process. She fails to realize that is the purpose of the wealth tax, to use the added taxes collected from the rich to pay for such things as healthcare, child support and all the other government services not being adequately funded at present.

Carl Mariz, Irvine