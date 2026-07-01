Letters to the Editor: Sometimes you need a woman to review art made by and focused on women

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To the editor: Sometimes, perhaps you just need a woman to review a play written, performed and directed by women.

Charles McNulty is an intelligent, insightful critic. But he missed the mark in his piece on “Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous” at the Geffen ( “‘Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous’ lives up to its title, but the plot lumbers,” June 19). While he perfunctorily praised the actors, set design and production, he opined it was “hamstrung with exposition” with “sluggish” writing and a plot “like an old car whose engine just refuses to start on a cold winter evening.” In doing so, he totally missed the point.

The very features he dismisses made the play. It is not just about aging and intergenerational change “swerv[ing] unexpectedly … into a cutesy fairy tale.” It is about women, in this case Black women, who are forced to mouth the words of men and captively listen to them while being invisible except as erotic props. So the words in this play, spoken by the actors, all have great meaning.

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There was not a fairy tale ending, but rather a difficult choice made by a strong older woman to embrace herself while empowering and supporting a younger woman. The audience understood, as evidenced by its rapt attention and a standing ovation.

I expect most women critics would have gotten it. McNulty did not.

Vicki Freimann, La Cañada Flintridge