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Letters to the Editor: If one prominent CEO decided to be more generous, it could make a difference
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To the editor: Imagine if just one prominent American CEO would say, “Gee, I just don’t feel right about accepting so much money from the company and I’d like to reinvest in our employees instead by spreading this wealth amongst them” (“Warner Discovery boss is again among highest-paid CEOs in America,” June 29). If they would then follow through by taking a serious and permanent cut and publicizing that stand against gross income inequality, maybe then the world of executive compensation would take a turn for the better.
But I’m not holding my breath. Alas.
Ann Bowman, Santa Monica