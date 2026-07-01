Letters to the Editor: If one prominent CEO decided to be more generous, it could make a difference

Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav attends the premiere of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” Season 2 at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 3, 2024, in New York.

To the editor: Imagine if just one prominent American CEO would say, “Gee, I just don’t feel right about accepting so much money from the company and I’d like to reinvest in our employees instead by spreading this wealth amongst them” ( “Warner Discovery boss is again among highest-paid CEOs in America,” June 29). If they would then follow through by taking a serious and permanent cut and publicizing that stand against gross income inequality, maybe then the world of executive compensation would take a turn for the better.

But I’m not holding my breath. Alas.

Ann Bowman, Santa Monica