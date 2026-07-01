Letters to the Editor: ‘Toy Story 5’ marketing is sending mixed messages to a young audience

To the editor: As the Los Angeles Times review notes, “Toy Story 5” explores how the rise of AI-powered technology is changing children’s relationship with toys and entertainment while raising important concerns about excessive screen time and its effects on healthy child development ( “AI meets angst in ‘Toy Story 5,’ in which the gang and the plot feel obsolete,” June 18). As students currently pursuing our master of social work degrees, we frequently discuss the ways in which technology influences children’s cognitive, social and emotional development.

Our coursework and field experiences have shown that technology can be a valuable educational tool when used intentionally and in moderation. However, excessive or unsupervised screen time can hinder children’s attachment, communication, imaginative play and emotional regulation. As screens become more common in daily life, the focus should be on helping families create balanced, developmentally appropriate screen habits while prioritizing meaningful interaction, play and connection.

We also noticed the irony in the film’s portrayal of Lilypad. Initially introduced as a villain that symbolizes concerns surrounding excessive reliance on technology, the character is simultaneously being used in promotional campaigns and merchandise marketed directly to children. This contradiction sends mixed messages to young audiences and families by commercializing the very issue the film appears to critique. It raises important questions about how media companies balance meaningful social commentary with marketing strategies, particularly when their target audience consists of impressionable children.

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Jennifer Daniels, Leanna Mari Escalera, Gerardo Marquez, Alina Cambero and Daisy Pinedo, Long Beach