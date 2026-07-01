Letters to the Editor: Trump isn’t making life more affordable, but he is making it scarier

President Trump, center, speaks to the media with Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), left, and U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on June 24 in Washington.

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To the editor: After mistakenly killing at least 175 Iranians, mostly children, with a Tomahawk missile, President Trump blithely responds, “Some mistakes are made” ( “The Trump administration continues killing without answers,” June 29). Really? Puh-leeze!

The footage of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti’s killings is already forever seared into my brain. And the cavalier attitude afterward of the trigger-happy agents who shot them signals to us they knew in advance they wouldn’t face any consequences.

And we see these same familiar patterns in how this administration operates in the Caribbean, where at least 210 people are now confirmed dead by air strikes because they were allegedly bringing illicit drugs to America in small motorboats, seeming hardly seaworthy enough to reach our shores.

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Trump may not know how to make life more affordable in America, but he has shown a rather, uh, killer aptitude for instilling abject terror in the hearts of the citizenry as well as the rest of the world.

Robert Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes