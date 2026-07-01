Letters to the Editor: Readers sing the praises of underappreciated American heroes

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In honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Los Angeles Times asked readers: Who are the most underappreciated heroes of American history? We all know of the Founding Fathers and other lauded figures of our past, but whose praises are largely unsung in the textbooks?

In response, readers paid tribute to educators, lawmakers, inventors and more, with a particular emphasis on remembering influential women who brought about change.

Alex Stedman, Letters Editor

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To the editor: The educator Prudence Crandall (1803-1890) gets my vote for America’s most underappreciated historical figure.

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In 1832, rather than yield to the town’s demand and expel Black student Sarah Harris, Crandall closed her renowned female boarding school in Canterbury, Conn. With William Lloyd Garrison’s support, she then recruited young ladies who, like Harris, came from upper-middle class, free African American families. On April 1, 1833, Crandall reopened her school as a private academy for only African American women, the first of its kind in New England.

On May 24, 1833, Connecticut passed the “Black Law,” making it illegal for nonresident African Americans to attend Connecticut schools without local permission. Because some of her students were nonresidents, Crandall was convicted of violating this law. Convinced the law was immoral, unconstitutional and designed to close her school, she appealed to the state’s Supreme Court. On a technicality, the court overturned her conviction.

But on the night of Sept. 9, 1834, a mob’s life-threatening attack on the campus made it unsafe for Crandall to continue operating the academy. Months later, she married and moved to Illinois. After her husband’s death in 1874, Crandall settled in Elk Falls, Kan., and taught Indigenous people. Kansas erected her historical marker in Elk Falls. Connecticut repealed the “Black Law” in 1838, granted Crandall a $400 annual pension in 1886, and named her Connecticut’s State Heroine in 1995.

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Harris became an abolitionist and a conductor on the Underground Railroad. In 1877, she visited Crandall. The two remained connected via letters.

The roots of the 14th Amendment (1868) can be traced to Crandall vs. Connecticut (1834). Arguments from this case were presented to the Supreme Court in Brown vs. the Board of Education (1954). Those arguments remain relevant to citizenship and redistricting cases that continue to come before the United States Supreme Court.

Louise Blocker, Marina del Rey

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To the editor: There are many famous American heroes. George Washington comes to mind. Without his unfailing determination to win the Revolutionary War, under very desperate circumstances, there would be no United States of America.

But, as Abigail Adams famously wrote to her husband John Adams, “Remember the ladies”! Women were also very important in the history of our country.

Before Barbara Bush, Abigail Adams was the only woman in U.S. history to be both the wife of a president (John) and the mother of another (John Quincy Adams). She was a brilliant political advisor and urged her husband to grant women more rights in the new nation’s laws.

Mary Edwards Walker was the first female U.S. Army surgeon and remains the only woman to ever receive the Medal of Honor.

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Susan B. Anthony’s relentless work led to the passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest-serving first lady in U.S. history. She championed human rights, civil rights and women’s rights.

Madeleine Albright was the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of State. Prior to that, she was the U.S. representative to the United Nations. She promoted human rights and environmental protections as she traveled the world.

Women also were the inventors of the dishwasher, the solar-heated home, the life raft, Kevlar, windshield wipers and the ice cream maker.

Thank goodness for all outstanding American heroes, men and women!

Karen Frey, Whittier

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To the editor: Clara Shortridge Foltz (1849-1934), who at age 29 became the first woman admitted to the bar in California, was instrumental in establishing the first public defender office in Los Angeles and in the nation. She was a single mother who struggled financially.

At that time, the government paid lawyers (who thus had resources) to prosecute people, but poor defendants often had no representation at all. She saw the inequity in this system.

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At the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair , she gave a presentation arguing that justice should not depend on wealth and that society had an interest in fair trials. The state should fund both prosecutors and defense attorneys. Foltz promoted this radical idea for decades.

In 1913 , L.A. County opened a public defender office. This was the first in the nation, but the idea grew. Interestingly, Foltz never worked in this capacity, as she was never appointed to the office. She was in her 60s when it was fully implemented to what we know today.

As an attorney, Foltz engaged in private practice, political activism and legal reform. She was instrumental in passing the Woman Lawyer’s Bill of 1878. Previously, the profession was limited to white male citizens.

Foltz made an impact in the justice system, especially for women and the poor, and should be recognized by all.

Ronna Siegel, Van Nuys

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To the editor: To my mind, without doubt, an unsung American hero would be Jeannette Rankin. She was a suffragette and pacifist who introduced the legislation that would become the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote. She became the first woman elected to the United States Congress in 1916, serving for a single term, and was then elected again in 1940 for another single term. She was also one of only 50 congressional representatives to vote against World War I and was the only legislator in either house to vote against World War II.

Rankin, a Republican, was praised by John F. Kennedy, who said , “Few members of Congress have ever stood more alone while being true to a higher honor and loyalty.” In her post-congressional life, she traveled the world promoting pacifism and was one of the founders of the American Civil Liberties Union. If ever a person’s life exemplified a message that the world, which is constantly at war, could use today, I can’t think of a greater historical representative.

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Ron Garber, Duarte

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To the editor: Muhammad Ali was the greatest boxer of his generation, and one of the greatest of all time. To me and many other Americans, he was a hero of peace, liberty, faith, justice and principle.

At the height of his career, he surrendered his heavyweight crown and was convicted for refusing to fight in the war against Vietnam. He could have fled the U.S., but he chose to remain and face the consequences. His religious faith and sense of principle guided him to put aside wealth and fame and refuse to support an unjust and racist war.

I hope Ali is equally as celebrated in Vietnam as in the U.S. To me, Ali is one of the most genuine American heroes of all time.

Michael Krubiner, Valley Village

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To the editor: On June 17, 1972 , five burglars broke into the Democratic National Committee suite at the Watergate Hotel in Washington to steal data and plant listening devices. As details of the break-in unfolded, it appeared that presidential aides G. Gordon Liddy, E. Howard Hunt and operatives with President Nixon’s reelection campaign were responsible. Nixon denied any knowledge or responsibility.

The president’s attorney general, Elliot Richardson, appointed Archibald Cox as special prosecutor in May of 1973. Cox issued a subpoena to Nixon for copies of the taped conversations and correspondence from the break-in. Nixon refused, claiming executive privilege. Cox appealed and the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upheld the subpoena on Oct. 12, 1973 . On Oct. 20, 1973, Nixon ordered Atty. Gen. Richardson to fire Cox. Richardson refused and resigned and Nixon then ordered Deputy Atty. Gen. William Ruckelshaus, who also refused and was fired.

California Rep. Jerome Waldie introduced articles of impeachment against Nixon. On Aug. 9, 1974, Nixon resigned before the impeachment vote in Congress.

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Waldie was a member of the California Assembly from 1959 to 1966 before becoming a U.S. House representative from 1966 to 1975. He had the courage to defy a popular president who thought he was above the law to protect our democracy.

Thank you, Waldie, for your courage and strength to do the right thing and help save our democracy.

Walt Oliver, Santa Paula