Letters to the Editor: I fly the American flag because no single political faction owns patriotism
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To the editor: The recent article regarding by whom and why the American flag is flown was not at all surprising given the state of society and politics in the United States today (“Why most Black Americans say they never fly the American flag, according to a new AP-NORC poll,” June 30). I was raised in a very progressive and Democratic home, and still hold those principles. While there is a perception that flying the flag may represent support for government policies one does not believe in, I fly the American flag as well as the flag of California, as no single political faction owns patriotism.
As a former Superior Court judge, I swore to support and defend the constitutions of the United States and California against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That is a precept all should embrace and celebrate, flag or no flag.
Joe Hilberman, Los Angeles
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To the editor: Within days after 9/11, my go-to hardware store (B & B Hardware in Mar Vista) had T-shirts and baseball caps for sale emblazoned with the American flag and the words “God Save America.” I bought several of each and I was proud to wear them.
These days, I feel uneasy wearing them, as I’m afraid they now present me (an old liberal white guy) as a right-winger, which I am not. Sad.
Steve Engel, Santa Cruz