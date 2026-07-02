Letters to the Editor: I fly the American flag because no single political faction owns patriotism

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The recent article regarding by whom and why the American flag is flown was not at all surprising given the state of society and politics in the United States today ( “Why most Black Americans say they never fly the American flag, according to a new AP-NORC poll,” June 30). I was raised in a very progressive and Democratic home, and still hold those principles. While there is a perception that flying the flag may represent support for government policies one does not believe in, I fly the American flag as well as the flag of California, as no single political faction owns patriotism.

As a former Superior Court judge, I swore to support and defend the constitutions of the United States and California against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That is a precept all should embrace and celebrate, flag or no flag.

Joe Hilberman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Within days after 9/11, my go-to hardware store (B & B Hardware in Mar Vista) had T-shirts and baseball caps for sale emblazoned with the American flag and the words “God Save America.” I bought several of each and I was proud to wear them.

Advertisement

These days, I feel uneasy wearing them, as I’m afraid they now present me (an old liberal white guy) as a right-winger, which I am not. Sad.

Steve Engel, Santa Cruz