Letters to the Editor: Let’s apply Justice Thomas’ birthright citizenship argument to the 2nd Amendment

To the editor: As I understand it, Justice Clarence Thomas’ dissenting argument was that the 14th Amendment was meant only to apply to children of freed slaves, its true meaning being found only in the context of the times in which it was written ( “Birthright citizenship should never have been in question,” June 30). By that same logic, does Thomas believe that authors of the 2nd Amendment only had single-shot muskets in mind — you know, the true meaning of the 2nd Amendment only being found in the context of the times?

Nicholas Herlick, Beaumont

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To the editor: Not being a lawyer, I am able to understand the clearly written 14th Amendment granting U.S. citizenship to anyone born on our soil ( “Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plan to limit birthright citizenship,” June 30). For three Supreme Court justices to not fully understand the first sentence in this clearly written law is beyond belief.

Derrik Van de Zande, Rancho Cucamonga