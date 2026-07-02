Letters to the Editor: Supreme Court is making decisions that fly in the face of democracy

To the editor: Is the John G. Roberts court working for the Trump administration? Is the unitary executive theory a cryptic, euphemistic term for the word “king”? In so many of the important decisions made by this extremist court, the answer appears to be a resounding yes.

This court appears to make decisions that fly in the face of maintaining a civil society, common sense, majority societal opinion, precedent and democracy itself.

It announced on Tuesday its reversal of a 90-year-old precedent in Trump vs. Slaughter ( “The Supreme Court just handed the president even more power,” June 29). The law now permits the president to fire commissioners from agencies without cause. Previously, there had to be a reason. These were congressionally created independent agencies that withstood challenges in 1935 and again in 1988 by the arch conservative William H. Rehnquist court in a 7-1 decision.

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The Roberts court, however, over and over again has done what conservatives have criticized liberals of doing: legislating from the bench. In 2024, the Roberts court framed the Trump vs. United States ruling as a broad, absolute shield for presidents from criminal prosecution for official acts, even if those acts would otherwise be illegal under U.S. law. In other words, President Trump can commit illegal acts with impunity.

Why would any court rule in that way? What other powers will this radical court create for this power-hungry, criminally abusive, convicted felon president remains to be seen, but is frightening to contemplate.

Richard Z. Fond, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: Where did you go, America?

Fifty years ago, as America celebrated its 200th birthday, many of the political issues focused on human rights. Though we could not change some of these issues completely, many strides forward were made. The rights of Latino, Indigenous and African American peoples were being pushed forward. LGBTQ+ people were being acknowledged. The recognition that women bore the great majority of housekeeping and child-raising responsibilities became more widespread. Women flooded into the workplace, although they were paid anywhere from 60% to 70% of what men were making. As the years continued, aspects of these issues improved.

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Now, 50 years later, federal agencies are being stripped of their necessary freedoms that make this country stronger ( “Supreme Court: Trump may fire heads of independent agencies, but not the Federal Reserve,” June 29). Americans are being stripped of their basic rights on multiple levels. Federal monies have been pulled from myriad programs related to medical and mental healthcare and K-12 and college education, while our universities are being sued by this administration. Latinos, who are the backbone of this country, are being hunted, detained and placed into wire cages, and for the most part, the Supreme Court is siding with the president’s cruelty to every stratum of society. Climate change is ignored.

Since taking office for his second term, Trump has made $2.2 billion to further pad an already existing fortune. I work in psychology and mental health. I have watched my patients become increasingly depressed and anxious as their hope for the future drains away.

On this 250th birthday of America, I will not be celebrating. I will be mourning.

Ellen Faulk, Los Angeles

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To the editor: After five minutes of contemplating the results of Supreme Court rulings in the last week, I’ve come to believe that Trump got everything that he really wanted. The rulings that resulted in big losses for him, including birthright citizenship and mail-in balloting, are merely a distraction as the court slips through the case that widened his overall power: his right to disassemble bipartisan consumer and environmental commissions. It also allowed him to still complain about unfair treatment by the court. He did have his cake and eat it too.

Marshall Yagan, Laguna Woods