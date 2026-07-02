Letters to the Editor: It’s true that some progressive policies have failed, but they galvanize voters

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To the editor: Jonah Goldberg makes a fair historical case that rent freezes, wealth taxes and price controls have rarely delivered on their promises ( “Democrats’ newest ideas have been failing for centuries,” June 30). But his column misses something important: The Democratic Party’s primary audience for these proposals isn’t economists — it’s voters.

Political strategists have long understood that bold, tangible-sounding pledges energize a base far more effectively than nuanced policy papers. When a working family hears “we will freeze your rent,” the emotional resonance is immediate, regardless of what academic literature says about long-term supply distortions. Whether or not these ideas survive contact with a legislature — or with reality — they serve their intended purpose on election day.

This is not unique to Democrats. Parties across the spectrum routinely champion proposals whose political value far exceeds their policy merit. The real question worth asking is why voters continue to reward promises that history suggests won’t deliver. That answer lies not in economics, but in how effectively a message speaks to people’s lived frustrations.

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Goldberg is right that these ideas don’t work. But they do get votes.

Hua Gu, Calabasas

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To the editor: Without any rent control, someone could pay all they can afford to lease an apartment for one year. Following that, the landlord could entertain a bidding war to see who is willing and able to pay more rent than you can. It can be argued that you should be grateful that you got to live in your nice place for a year, and if you now have to move maybe 20 miles away from work, so be it.

Fortunately so far, L.A. city leadership appears to value stability — someone nailing down a job, access to schools and services, activities to share with others — and a place to live. It is reasonable that landlords are allowed moderate annual rent increases, and that they can seek market rent when someone moves out.

Owning a rental property can be a good long-term investment, but it should not necessarily be a way to get rich overnight.

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Ken Hense, Los Angeles