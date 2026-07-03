Letters to the Editor: I’m approaching 100. Life has its challenges now, but it’s not so bad

To the editor: Columnist Steve Lopez is not sure he wants to live to be 100 and I understand his concern ( “Happy 100th birthday to Mel Brooks. I’m not sure I want to be around that long,” July 1). It all depends on how your years from 80 to 100 treat you.

I will turn 98 this coming August and life has treated me well. I know I am fortunate. I walk without help, but use a cane for outdoor safety. I renewed my driver’s license when I was 95 and still drive — my license expires when I am 101. My mind is sharp and I have read the Los Angeles Times every morning for the last 75 years.

Of course, as Lopez worries, there are challenges. My social life revolves around going to doctors. And the change in technology does bother me. I so liked calling on the telephone and talking to a real person rather than an AI “helper.” My use of my cellphone and computer is limited, but I am fortunate to have my four adult children all living in Southern California and they enjoy helping me.

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How did I get here? I inherited a new doctor 50 years ago. He held up his hand high and said, “This is your genes.” Then he lowered his hand and said, “This is your luck.” Finally, he lowered his hand farther and said, “This is your medical care. I can only help you there.”

At this age, I will admit that I am feeling old. But the years are good. So Lopez, let’s hope you do live to be 100 and that the 20 years before that are good ones.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar

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To the editor: I enjoyed Lopez’s wonderful piece about the discordant times in which we live.

In the “way back,” I recall coming home from school and seeing my grandmother sitting in her customary chair by the window in her room with the Bible on her lap, the winter sun pouring in to warm her deformed, arthritic hands. “Hi Gram!” I’d shout. One day, she turned from the window and, staring at me with her double-large bifocal glasses, said, “It’s all changed. I don’t understand it anymore.” She wasn’t smiling.

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That was 1956.

And so it goes. Keep up the great work, Lopez. And exercise.

Jeff Denker, Malibu

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To the editor: My husband and I were chuckling and nodding our heads in agreement while reading Lopez’s column about Mel Brooks turning 100 years old. Lopez says he isn’t sure he can manage 27 more years of the “daily trials of modern living.” We have 16 more years until 100, and we aren’t sure we can deal with that either.

The fast-changing world of electronics and having to deal with the increasing criteria for accessing accounts, trying to contact a live person on company phones, book reservations, etc., is sometimes overwhelming. And do medical offices actually read the many forms we fill out online and in person? We can also relate to the overuse of “perfect” as an acknowledgment of something instead of “all right,” “OK” or “thank you.”

But in spite of all that, as long as we have our teenage grandson to help us figure out how to use the Lyft app, transfer tickets to the wallet app and send photos, we will be OK.

Sandy Schwartz, Culver City

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To the editor: Lopez’s column about not wanting to turn 100 is spot-on. I am 77 and my husband is 79. Ironically, while I was reading the column, our daughter came over to our house to show my husband how to add some channels to our TV that we have “included” in our payment, but could not figure out how to watch.

I find most of the newest technology completely confusing and cannot figure it out. If my husband dies before me, I cannot watch TV; I cannot even figure out how to turn it on, much less find anything to watch!

I agree with Lopez that people are more wired but less connected. Every time we are in a restaurant and see another couple on their phones, I want to ask them if they are talking to each other.

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I think the sentence “a driverless car is going to run into a data center, and the world is going to explode” is one of the funniest but truest things that I have ever read. The whole column is right on and one of the best (and certainly the funniest) that Lopez has written.

Judy Herbst, Beverly Hills

