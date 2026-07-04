Letters to the Editor: EPA’s shelving of microplastics testing is ‘a failure to do the bare minimum’

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, left, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announce in Washington on April 2 that microplastics and pharmaceuticals will be listed as contaminants in drinking water.

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To the editor: The EPA’s proposal to not monitor microplastics in drinking water is a failure to do the bare minimum and a clear concession to the plastics industry, which has voiced its opposition to microplastics regulations in various forms ( “After bold pledge, EPA shelves microplastics testing in U.S. drinking water,” June 30).

Americans are paying attention. A recent Ocean Conservancy poll found that in only three years, awareness of microplastics jumped 33% while nearly 9 in 10 Americans are concerned about microplastics impacts.

And they’re right to be concerned. Microplastics have been found nearly everywhere researchers have looked. While scientists are still unpacking how these particles affect human health, we know that in ocean animals, microplastics can disrupt hormones, feeding behaviors and more.

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Monitoring alone won’t fix the microplastics crisis, but we can’t fix what we aren’t tracking. With more than a garbage truck’s worth of plastics entering the ocean every minute, now is not the time to put our heads in the sand.

Anja Brandon, Portland, Ore.

This writer is director of plastics policy for the Ocean Conservancy, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.