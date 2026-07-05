Letters to the Editor: Removing education and job training for inmates makes no one safer

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: These inmates will at some point be back in society and be our neighbors ( “California prisons clamp down on overtime, limit access to classes for incarcerated people,” June 28). What do we want then? People who’ve gotten some education and job training, or people who’ve been languishing in cells and learning how to be better crooks?

Removing education, job training and anger management opportunities is not the way toward rehabilitation and public safety.

Barry Davis, Agoura Hills