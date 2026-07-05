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Letters to the Editor: Removing education and job training for inmates makes no one safer

A group of people in blue shirts are seen through a wire-mesh window, sitting and working on papers in a classroom setting.
Incarcerated people study to take the GED exam at San Quentin State Prison in July 2023.
(Semantha Norris / CalMatters)

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To the editor: These inmates will at some point be back in society and be our neighbors (“California prisons clamp down on overtime, limit access to classes for incarcerated people,” June 28). What do we want then? People who’ve gotten some education and job training, or people who’ve been languishing in cells and learning how to be better crooks?

Removing education, job training and anger management opportunities is not the way toward rehabilitation and public safety.

Barry Davis, Agoura Hills
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