Letters to the Editor: No, immigrants entering the U.S. illegally aren’t an ‘invasion’

To the editor: Contributing writer Josh Hammer asserts that children of noncitizens born in the United States should not be deemed citizens because they are part of a modern-day, legal equivalent of an invading army ( “Despite the justices, Congress can end birthright citizenship,” July 3). There are two problems with this position.

To begin, Hammer fails to take into account the legal definition of “hostile occupation,” which is codified in Article 42 of the Hague Regulations , to which the United States has been a party since 1907 . For there to be a hostile occupation, territory of a nation or state must actually be placed under the authority of a militant foreign force. In no way can it be logically accepted that civilians who enter the United States illegally constitute an invading army. For Congress, as Hammer urges, to redefine “invasion” to include civilians would make the United States an international outlier.

Moreover, to support his redefining of “invasion,” Hammer cites Justice Horace Gray’s statement that “children of aliens within territory in hostile occupation” are not subject to the legal protections granted by the laws of the occupied sovereign. But this was and remains long accepted law: Children born to foreign invaders or alien diplomats never gain citizenship by birth.

Advertisement

Inexcusably, Hammer misleads by omission by failing to note it was Justice Gray who authored the definitive opinion, United States vs. Wong Kim Ark (1892), affirming birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment. The justice’s restatement in his written opinion of those exceptions was in no way intended to open it to reinterpretation of the fundamental constitutional rule that children born in the United States are citizens.

Robert J. Switzer, West Hollywood

..

To the editor: Hammer writes a long, convoluted op-ed arguing for Congress to overturn the Supreme Court decision on Trump vs. Barbara. He forgets that we are a nation of immigrants except for the Native Americans, who were the original citizens of this country, going back thousands of years .

Our Constitution clearly states that anybody born in the U.S. is an American citizen and it would take an act of Congress to change that, which is very unlikely to happen. There are more urgent needs that require its attention: the Iran war, unaffordability and rising inflation.

Advertisement

Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Hammer disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump vs. Barbara and in response, he calls on Congress to act in the most miserly way, focusing narrowly on further demonizing a small class of persons. But what he could have espoused was that Congress finally focus on creating a just and comprehensive immigration plan that deals with all foreign-born persons seeking presence in the U.S., including citizenship. He should have called on Congress to truly act in the spirit of 250 years of aspirational liberty to create a cohesive immigration system to replace the coercive pastiche that is presently masquerading as policy.

James Lashly, Ojai