Letters to the Editor: Despite GOP’s attacks, there is no real communist movement in the U.S.

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To the editor: This article states, “The renewed push [to attack Democrats as communists] could tug at tensions among Democrats who are largely united in their loathing of Trump but are divided over the party’s direction” ( “Trump and Republicans return to communist attacks against Democrats ahead of the midterm elections,” July 2).

Direction? The progressive wing of the Democratic Party is seeking to actually plot a course in this polarized era. The old-guard, centrist branch that leads the party has been rudderless for too long.

MAGA and the GOP are so bent on returning to a time gone by that it’s no surprise that they would say communists want to “completely destroy the traditional American way of life.” The problem with this hyperbolic notion is that there is no communist movement in the U.S. at present.

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Steve Freedman, Venice

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To the editor: The Democratic Party should welcome and embrace the democratic socialists and start talking about restructuring the system so that the economic pie is more fairly divided.

The party needs to forswear neoliberalism and backtrack to the 1960s-1970s, a time when the tax system was structured more fairly toward the middle and working classes and when much of college education was financed by the government.

I can hear Republicans shouting that kids today just want free stuff, but the truth is that they just want their share of the pie, a pie that has been almost completely devoured by billionaires. They’re tired of having to start their working life so mired in debt to the college system that home ownership and a comfortable future seem a distant dream.

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The stock market is soaring. “Great,” say MAGA devotees. Well, let’s hear it for the billionaires, but how many bus drivers, schoolteachers, nurses and such are heavily invested in the stock market?

Let’s move on by moving back a little.

Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth

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To the editor: Steve Sloan described how President Trump is calling many Democrats communists. However, here is another dangerous part of Trump’s speech. He condemned communists as “godless.” Atheism does not automatically entail any one view of economic policy. Ayn Rand, an atheist, was a famous 20th century defender of capitalism.

We atheists come to our perspectives from a philosophical/scientific position that is based on naturalism, the concept that there are no supernatural agencies. Many religious fundamentalists reject the supernatural claims of other belief systems. There is no proof that one religion’s miraculous claims are true but others are false.

Trump seems to forget that there is no religious test for being an American. He must remember that he is the president of everyone, not just those who believe in a supernatural being. It is overdue for him to rise to the benevolent level of the presidency’s required embrace of all of us.

Edward Tabash, Los Angeles

This writer is chair of the board of directors of the Center for Inquiry, an advocacy group promoting science and critical thinking.