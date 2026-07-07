Letters to the Editor: Readers share who and what they celebrated on July Fourth

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To the editor: This Fourth of July, instead of paying homage to the celebration of presidential narcissism thrust onto us, I chose to honor a true symbol of America’s greatness: the Statue of Liberty, which greeted my grandparents when they first laid eyes on her at the beginning of the last century ( “America at 250: A day to celebrate the country and try to avoid politics,” July 4). Each of them as teenagers, alone, bewildered, fleeing the pogroms of imperial Russia, were welcomed to this country and to freedom.

They became proud, patriotic citizens, forever grateful to this country. I am glad they are not here to see this imperial president.

Jocelyn Weisdorf, Santa Barbara

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To the editor: On July 4, I attended the birthday celebration of one of America’s most patriotic citizens: Ron Kovic . He was born 80 years prior to that day, and his sacrifice and transformation into a warrior for peace is one of the reasons our country made it to 250.

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John Densmore, Los Angeles

This writer was the drummer for the Doors.

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To the editor: I know I was dreaming too big, but I thought maybe, just maybe, on America’s 250th birthday, just for the day, gas prices would have dropped down to $2.50.

Joe Kevany, Mount Washington