Letters to the Editor: Out-of-control July 4 celebrations in SoCal are incredibly concerning

To the editor: Having previously lived in west Newport Beach on Seashore Drive for 14 years (I moved half a mile north 12 years ago), I was used to big and noisy July 4 holidays. But what happened this past weekend surprised even me ( “Fireworks and fights: Hundreds arrested at Fourth of July celebration in Newport Beach,” July 5).

When I lived there, I witnessed a few fights, drinking on the streets and a very jubilant crowd celebrating a national holiday. What I just read in the paper and saw in videos online, portraying a mob-like atmosphere with a widespread anti-authority attitude, makes me very concerned. It’s one thing for these young people to have nervous energy, but when it’s coupled with destructive energy, it doesn’t do anyone any good, resulting in more than 400 arrests after looting and defying police.

A young woman from Las Vegas staying with family in Newport summed it up as terrorizing in the article. July 4 holidays are not meant to be terrorizing. But this year in Newport Beach, something must have gotten hold of hundreds of youngsters, as evidenced by their destructive, no-care attitude.

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It’s a good thing — a very good thing — that there is only one July 4 holiday each year. I shudder to think if those restless youngsters are already planning an encore for next year.

Bill Spitalnick, Newport Beach

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To the editor: The night of July 4, the nation’s 250th anniversary was anything but enjoyable in my neighborhood of Woodland Hills ( “Woman killed, several injured in Fourth of July fireworks incidents across SoCal,” July 5). The unauthorized use of fireworks in the blocks around us filled the night sky, almost uninterrupted for over an hour — loud booms, high-flying sky rockets and noisy fountains that overflowed onto the hillside. It has been extremely dry, the evening hot, and if a fire was started, it could have been catastrophic.

Trying to call 911 was useless as the call would not even ring, let alone be answered. I was able to reach the local police station, but only after going through a 10-minute call through 411. It was answered by a recording stating their answering machine was completely full. No police cruiser was ever seen in the neighborhood and no sirens were heard. If a fire did start, there would have been no way to cope and many home losses and casualties would likely have resulted.

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You would assume after the catastrophic fires in early 2025, the mayor of Los Angeles, the City Council and the whole police department would be ready for this event. But no — Los Angeles and its citizens were left on their own. It was scary, very scary.

Phil Jones, Woodland Hills