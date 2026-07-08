Letters to the Editor: ‘Trump’s policies strip disabled Americans of their rights’

Lindsey Althaus and her son, Whitman, 12, who has autism and a neurological disorder called apraxia, relax at their home in Luckey, Ohio, on July 1.

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To the editor: It’s been said that you measure the degree of civilization of a society by how it treats its most vulnerable members. Using this standard, how will America be judged?

President Trump recently moved the education of disabled Americans from the Department of Education to the Department of Health and Human Services ( “Trump’s actions signal a move toward institutionalizing people with disabilities, advocates warn,” July 2). This threatens the rights of the disabled by promoting a “medical model” of disability and reducing government obligations to provide community-based services.

Moving education of the disabled to a health agency frames disabilities as medical defects to be “cured” or “treated,” rather than acknowledging the “social model,” in which differences are accommodated and students learn alongside their peers in the least restrictive environment. This move would isolate disabled students, separate them from mainstream classrooms and result in less tailored educational goals. Further, a recent Justice Department memo questioned decades of civil rights protections under the Supreme Court’s Olmstead vs. L.C. decision, suggesting states are not required to provide the home- and community-based services that keep disabled Americans out of institutions.

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Trump’s policies strip disabled Americans of their rights. Los Angeles public schools provide excellent education for disabled children and those with special needs in the community. Do not let America be judged as a people who stripped the most vulnerable among us of their rights.

Thomas Keens, La Cañada Flintridge