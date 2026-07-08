Letters to the Editor: The way to push back on Trump’s attacks on our elections is to vote

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To the editor: Time and again, President Trump has shown he has no respect for the law or the principles they safeguard. To the president, winning — or in this case, not losing — is everything.

Notwithstanding that the Constitution does not grant the president any specific powers over elections, Trump and Republicans are so far underwater in the polls that only by manipulating the system do they imagine having a chance to deter a wave election come November.

This article describes many ways he is trying to stifle Democratic votes ( “Facing setbacks and resistance, Trump presses bid to reshape elections on multiple fronts,” July 2). Faith in our electoral system, and our very democracy, is collateral damage, but that too is OK, perhaps even desirable, to aspiring tyrant Trump.

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Thank heaven enough judges and election officials, and even members of the president‘s own party, are pushing back, but the ultimate repudiation of Trump’s disdain for our free and extremely fair elections will be an unprecedented turnout at the polls in November. I can’t wait to vote for my candidates of choice, and for the system that so many Americans have given their lives to preserve.

Mike Diehl, Glendale

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To the editor: Every time I read about Trump’s SAVE America Act, my blood boils.

I learned of its significance before your average voter. When I first learned that if passed, it would make voting for many married women and immigrants much more difficult, I immediately went to the appropriate agency to get a passport. When the bill passed the House of Representatives, I started calling senators, particularly Republicans, to defeat the act. Its undemocratic nature worried me so much.

Fortunately, it was defeated in the Senate one month ago when four GOP senators voted with Democrats. That gave me some hope for our nation, even though Trump continues to go after this legislation and other voter restriction laws like a dog chases a bone. He conveniently ignores the fact that the Constitution gives states, not the federal government, primary authority over elections.

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Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

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To the editor: Thanks for Sunday’s front page article on Trump and voting. The placement was correct given the ramifications. But it’s too bad the headline downplayed Trump’s efforts with the mild-mannered, bureaucratic word “revise.” Wouldn’t “attack” or “assault” have been more accurate? In fact, I’d have written “Trump’s ongoing war on voting rights.”

Jennifer Pinkerton, Glendale