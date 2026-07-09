Letters to the Editor: Alcohol use requires a rational approach, not marginalization

To the editor: The recent op-ed by guest contributor Emma Fenske equating moderate alcohol consumption with smoking cigarettes is a master class in statistical sleight of hand ( “Alcohol should be marginalized like smoking,” July 2). She should frankly know better.

By breathlessly comparing the two, she fails to inform readers that the absolute cancer risk from moderate alcohol consumption is minuscule . It is also remarkably convenient to omit a recent Biden administration-funded study concluding that moderate drinkers actually experience lower all-cause mortality than abstainers. Leaving out contradictory data to fit a narrative does a profound disservice to your readers.

Common sense dictates a rational approach. The proper response to alcohol abuse is warning against overconsumption and treating addiction, not claiming that wine, safely enjoyed in moderation for millennia, should be treated like tobacco. The push to demonize moderate consumption is as unscientific as it is exhausting. Readers deserve facts, not selectively curated panic and agendas.

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Tom Warik, Salem, Ore.

This writer is executive director of the National Assn. of Wine Retailers.

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To the editor: Thank you for the recent op-ed regarding alcohol use.

Yes, there was a time when smoking was completely acceptable and even considered a rite of passage to adulthood. Around 1965 , the devastating effects of smoking became part of the national consciousness. Alcohol use is in a similar position today.

For the most part, people aren’t aware of the long-term health problems alcohol presents, even for moderate drinkers. I hope the time is coming when the advertising of alcohol will not be allowed. There will be tremendous opposition to any law having to do with this subject, but we all have to accept that it’s no longer just a matter of the social problems drinking can bring. No, it’s just plain bad for your health too.

Peter Marquard, Northridge

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To the editor: Fenske fires the latest salvo in the war on the simple pleasures of life. Now it is wine that we must stigmatize and ban. Wine that, since ancient times — from Mesopotamia to early China, from the dinner tables of Mediterranean peoples to the wine-tasting vineyards of Napa Valley — “maketh glad the heart of man” (Psalm 104:15). Once again, we are to sheepishly accept the “latest research” purportedly showing that the wine we have enjoyed in moderation, health and good cheer all these centuries is actually so harmful to us that we must start affixing warning labels to it and eventually illegalize it entirely.

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It may be that, given our puritanical heritage, we Americans view alcohol as tempting forbidden fruit and abuse it more than societies with a wiser traditional appreciation of the good things of this world. We should then just adjust our philosophy and learn to enjoy in moderation rather than surrender to fear. “Stay safe” and “zero tolerance” have become our society’s watchwords. Instead, we should appreciate, enjoy and share.

Robert Rakauskas, Winnetka

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To the editor: Fenske makes good points regarding the parallels between smoking and drinking. However, she overlooks one of the most important factors that made smoking less socially acceptable: that tobacco smoke, to be blunt, stinks. A single cigarette produces an odor that is painfully obvious and offensive to every nearby nonsmoker. For that reason, restaurants were some of the first public places where smoking was prohibited. Even so, achieving the full indoor-smoking bans that are common today took decades — and they aren’t yet universal in all places. The fact that those bans made smoking inconvenient was undoubtedly helpful in motivating people to give up the habit.

In contrast, an alcohol drinker doesn’t automatically impinge on the experience of the people around them, nor do they cause health problems like second-hand smoke. Thus, the primary inhibitor for alcohol use boils down to “it’s not good for you.” There has been some small motion (e.g., keeping a whiskey bottle in the office has become less acceptable), but I wouldn’t expect to see a significant social change in the next 20 years.

Geoff Kuenning, Claremont