Letters to the Editor: Citizens restored a crucial bridge between scientists and the public

To the editor: I wish to thank the Los Angeles Times for publishing this article ( “After Trump axed federal employees running climate site, thousands crowdfund its comeback,” July 1). With some exceptions (one, thankfully, being The Times), the mainstream press has always published too few articles that seek to explain the role of climate change in fostering climate disasters. Until President Trump came along, at least our government took up the slack and provided the public with the world’s very best and most accurate scientific research on climate change and its effects on us and the planet.

In doing away with governmental websites that educated the public about climate change and its remedies, Trump’s antics will face less scrutiny. Regarding one outrageous example, he has paid — actually paid — a fortune to prevent the use of cheap clean windmill energy that our country so desperately needs. Trump actually valued paying billions for nothing over providing our citizens with cheaper forms of energy.

He would rather ensure that our country’s oil barons benefit tremendously at the expense of our country’s average citizens. But today, we have truth-seeking, scientific citizens who have stepped forward to fill the vacuum caused by an amoral president so that we can have a fighting chance to learn about and thereby benefit from cheaper forms of energy. As one person stated in the article, the return of the climate site referenced is an invaluable “bridge between scientists, data and the public.”

Advertisement

Chris Hilger, Fountain Valley

..

To the editor: The crowdsourced restoration of this climate data website is similar to the small-dollar donations that are allowing candidates with a vision of a better society to prevail over billionaire-backed candidates. It is mutual aid at scale, a form of not AI, but GCI — genuine cooperative intelligence.

The function of government, in part, is to take on actions that individuals cannot manage on their own. This is an example of the people doing for themselves what our government should be doing, but is refusing to do in order to benefit a powerful polluting industry.

Candidates, take heed. An electorate that is informing itself will demand that candidates support legislation that benefits their lives, and not just regarding ambitious climate action. There is more than one way for democracy to force public policy to reflect public opinion.

Advertisement

Gary M. Stewart, Laguna Beach