Letters to the Editor: Our federal museums are no place for ‘censorship and revisionist history’

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To the editor: The recent White House report claiming the revered National Museum of American History engaged in “extreme political activism” when depicting the nation’s past is another example of attempted governmental censorship and revisionist history ( “White House report brands Smithsonian leadership as radical activists who can’t be trusted,” July 6).

Instead of celebrating how Americans of courage overcame injustices associated with slavery, the administration would have you believe America lived up to its ideals from the inception of the constitutional republic. Smithsonian scholars, curators and researchers do not seek to distort and misrepresent the American experiment; they seek an honest and illuminating accounting of the struggles throughout history that required constitutional amendments, a devastating Civil War and an engaged citizenry’s consent to secure fundamental rights and freedoms.

Without a recognition of the legislative, judicial, presidential and societal steps taken to protect and preserve our democracy, we do a disservice to the work product of those who exposed our shortcomings and celebrated our hard-fought liberties through measured, unique, factual and historical exhibits. As we examine history, we should not be constrained by raw politics to comprehend what makes America so enviable to the world.

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The pressure campaign against the Smithsonian should be rejected, especially as we celebrate America’s 250th’s anniversary.

Anthony Arnaud, Laguna Niguel

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To the editor: President Trump loves revising, rebranding and of course renaming. I’ve had a vision: Coming soon, let’s all give a great round of applause for the grand reopening of what is now the National Museum of American Propaganda. If we’re going to redact great portions of our sometimes messy history, we might as well be honest about it.

John Knox, Costa Mesa