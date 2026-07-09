Letters to the Editor: Mexicans have achieved elite status in plenty of fields beyond soccer

A Mexico fan is tossed in the air in downtown Santa Ana after Mexico lost to England in the World Cup on Sunday.

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To the editor: Columnist Gustavo Arellano writes, “It was a story we Mexicans know too well — we’re talented, just not yet at the level of the elites of the world” ( “Mexico lost in the World Cup — but Mexican Americans won,” July 6). I know he meant soccer, but Mexicans have reached elite status in many different areas.

Examples include five best director Academy Award wins for Mexican filmmakers in the 2010s and three Nobel Prize winners . Traditional Mexican cuisine remains internationally popular, in addition to other Mexican contributions such as mariachi music and the Day of the Dead. Mexico has 36 properties on the World Heritage list. Julio César Chávez Sr. was a world-class boxer. Last year, Frida Kahlo’s painting “The Dream (The Bed)” set a new auction record for a female artist and for Latin American art. Carlos Santana has won major Grammy recognitions and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in January.

Mexico is certainly elite when it comes to creative production. The World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index ranks Mexico 6th in the world in terms of creative goods exports as a share of total trade. However, it is ranked 96th in cultural and creative services exports. It clearly can produce internationally competitive creative goods, but not across all sectors. Some problems are the need for stronger institutions, infrastructure, research and development, business sophistication and long-term investment.

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Sound familiar? Mexico has tons of elite capacity, but for Mexican soccer, the bottleneck is conversion. It also needs elite systems for developing, exporting and hardening that capacity against the best competition.

Elena Serrano, Los Angeles