Letters to the Editor: Billionaire tax could set an unfortunate precedent for California taxpayers

To the editor: Nicole Nixon writes an interesting article regarding the measure to levy a one-time 5% tax on California billionaires ( “Instead of uniting the left, California’s billionaire tax measure has split Democratic allies,” July 8). However, she omits one very important provision of Proposition 40: that it would lift the state’s cap on taxation of intangible personal property. Taxes could be levied on residents’ savings or portfolios if more funds are needed.

This article seems to suggest that the 5% billionaire tax will not generate enough money, thanks to the shortages caused by President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” If Proposition 40 passes, I fear that a bad precedent will become established and that would be unfortunate for California taxpayers.

Susie Lancaster, Los Angeles