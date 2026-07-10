Letters to the Editor: We can’t let more innocent Cubans die as a result of our blockade

To the editor: Why are we harming innocent Cubans with a blockade that has not been authorized by Congress ( “Once a source of national pride, Cuba’s healthcare system declines as energy shortages deepen crisis,” July 2)? Fuel shortages are causing blackouts, lasting more than 20 hours at a time. Kids are dying from lack of healthcare due to shortages of supplies. And yet Cuba, with a socialist government, had “health indicators comparable to those of developed nations,” making the situation even more shocking.

The White House threatened other countries if they provide Cuba with oil. How many Cubans need to suffer and die before we engage in face-to-face diplomacy? Does Secretary of State Marco Rubio merely want to claim he overthrew Cuba if he runs for president?

Susan Perlson, Westlake Village