Letters to the Editor: Somehow, it’s become NATO’s job to infantilize the president

NATO banners are seen in front of the Bestepe National Mosque ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

To the editor: During President Trump’s first term, the Atlantic published an article titled “The infantilization of the President,” chronicling the day-to-day management and redirection of Trump’s runaway impulses. Those were the days when the White House had some adults in the room. No longer.

Now, responsibility for the infantilization of the president has shifted to the leaders of Europe, who have learned to adapt their interactions with Trump ( “Trump heads to NATO as tensions simmer with Europe,” July 6). They flatter, they avoid confrontation, they placate, they politely treat him as one of them. They can’t wait until he’s out of office.

William Goldman, Los Angeles