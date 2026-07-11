Letters to the Editor: Actually understanding the patient makes all the difference in healthcare

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To the editor: Thank you for printing the op-ed about AI in medicine ( “The crucial medical question that AI can’t ever answer,” July 8). As a retired critical care nurse, I find it one of the best discussions I’ve read concerning healthcare decision-making. Understanding what the individual wants, needs and can tolerate makes the difference between appropriate or inappropriate care.

The op-ed about Howard Zinn, meanwhile, is important for reminding people to search for facts and ask questions of all levels of government, from local to national ( “Howard Zinn spoke to this moment, even decades ago,” July 8). The reminder to not lose hope is certainly needed these days. We can only hope the next president is an honest person who follows the law. It isn’t a given.

I’m just thankful for the Los Angeles Times.

Cathy Gregory, Lompoc