Letters to the Editor: Guard dogs don’t need to actually fight wolves to protect livestock

California has seen a growing number of gray wolves in the last 15 years largely in the northeastern portion of the state.

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To the editor: I was dismayed to read that wolves are heavily praying on cattle ( “These wolves returned to California, but their eating habits have sparked alarm,” July 9). While I can’t fault ranchers for objecting to the wolves, they could reduce the predation with the use of guard dogs. I’ve spoken to ranchers about this, and their typical response of “A dog could never fight off a wolf” betrays a complete misunderstanding of the purpose of guard dogs.

They don’t need to fight off predators, they just need to alert the herder of their presence by barking. The wolves try to sneak up on their prey. Once a guard dog starts barking at them, they leave to find other prey. In Africa, people successfully use guard dogs to protect their livestock from lions and hyenas.

Miguel Muñoz, Los Angeles

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To the editor: How many thousands of years now have humans managed to raise their livestock as part of their food supply and, maybe with the help of herders or working dogs, keep their livestock safe?

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These days, one would think that digital devices might substitute for herders or working dogs. But it would simply be cheaper to kill the wolves, right?

Lisa Edmondson, Los Angeles