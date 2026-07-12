Letters to the Editor: You don’t need a ‘fiscal expert’ to see where LAUSD is wasting money

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To the editor: I find it funny that the county has hired a “fiscal expert” to work with the Los Angeles Unified School District to eliminate its projected deficit ( “LAUSD faces ‘severe’ signs of insolvency; county warns it could take control of budget,” July 9). You don’t need an expert. You just need common sense.

Example: When Andres Chait was acting superintendent, his salary was $395,867 , plus a car with a driver. Who is he, Elton John? By the way, the president of the United States’ salary is $400,000 , just $4,133 more than Chait’s.

I will speculate that there are examples like this throughout every agency in L.A., from the LAUSD to the Department of Water and Power to the Police Department. The rotting food in Boyle Heights is not the only thing that stinks in L.A.

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Chuck Heinz, West Hills