Letters to the Editor: It’s not the UC system’s role to accept everyone who applies

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To the editor: Columnist Anita Chabria denounces UC faculty’s recent exhortations to reinstate standardized tests as out of touch with “reality” and “common sense” because they are insensitive to the diverse backgrounds and aspirations of California’s students ( “UC could go back to using the SAT and ACT for admissions. Here’s why that doesn’t add up,” July 8). The reality is that California’s public higher education system already accommodates that diversity through CSUs and community colleges.

UCs are supposed to be public equivalents to elite private research institutions with selective admissions. A fixation on UCs embodies the elitism Chabria allegedly deplores: She wants academic prestige without the requisite academic excellence.

She rightly demands that high schools give students an equal opportunity to achieve that excellence. And, yes, the SATs and ACTs are flawed. Chabria is, however, wrong to assume taxpayers’ partial funding of UCs entitles taxpayers’ children to all but guaranteed admission. These are public universities; they serve the interests not of private families, but of the public as a whole..

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We pay taxes so that the UCs exist to offer an outstanding education to anyone, which they cannot do if they must accept everyone.

Peter Thomas, Los Angeles