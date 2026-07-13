Letters to the Editor: In the face of an unsuccessful war, Trump turns to the worst of himself

To the editor: President Trump is losing the war with Iran, but since he apparently never loses, he turns to the worst of himself: the bully who thinks he can cow an opponent by calling them scum and delivering physical pain with military strikes ( “Iran ceasefire is ‘over,’ Trump says, and orders additional strikes,” July 8). But it’s too late. No amount of harmful legislation, immigration concentration camps or desecration of our Capitol can sufficiently distract us. Even the unveiling of the Jeffrey Epstein files would not hide for long something as big as being defeated in a war.

With a bunch of toadies in Congress who won’t stand up to him and a military he dumbed down by getting rid of many of its most able leaders, the fear is that Trump will be permitted to seek the nuclear option as his only way out of this. That cannot stand. Even if that allows him to declare victory, it will destroy the world as we know it.

Bob Walter, Sierra Madre

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To the editor: It’s like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown when he tries to kick it, time after time.

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Does our president have any credibility after telling us that a peace settlement is always days away? Is our current situation any surprise when our primary peace negotiators are a deer-in-the-headlights vice president and two others (envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner) with absolutely no credible experience negotiating such important and complicated agreements? I can’t wait until our president tells us how much Iran is begging for more negotiations.

Jack Nelson, Los Angeles