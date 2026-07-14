Letters to the Editor: The weakening of wildlife protections is ‘shortsighted and misguided’

Heavy trucks travel on a section of dirt road to the Castle Mountain Mine near Nipton, Calif., where there are no desert tortoise exclusion fences to protect the endangered animals.

To the editor: Another newspaper article that makes me baffled, horrified and sick to my stomach over a decision by the Trump administration ( “Trump slashes wildlife protections, putting endangered California animals at risk,” July 11). Now the Endangered Species Act (a law to protect endangered plants and animals) will allow for the destruction of wildlife habitats. In what world does this make sense?

Apparently, these protections got in the way of logging, mining and drilling interests and had to go. In danger are our California condors, humpback whales, spotted owls and countless (for now) others. We need to be staunch protectors of our environment so that current and future generations have a thriving and habitable world, not ravaging fools hellbent on some shortsighted and misguided goals.

Maxine Colin, Arroyo Grande

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To the editor: How does this administration find there’s no harm in species that are already endangered losing their habitat, their home? In redefining the meaning of “harm,” they show that the only metric that counts to them is how much money they can wring from a place, and that gain goes to only a few.

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If most of those extremely wealthy people lost a home, they could move to another. These species can’t do that. They have already lost so much territory to people. Now climate change is causing erratic weather patterns that are pushing them to the edge of survival.

Just as there are solutions to mitigate climate change, there are solutions to help imperiled wildlife. A significant remedy is to vote out these self-centered, money-hungry politicians this November. They are not working to make our lives better. Please vote for candidates who are looking out for your — and our precious wildlife’s — best interests.

Melissa Waters, Laguna Niguel