Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The ‘perfect car’ that wasn’t, ‘dangerous heat’ to broil SoCal this week and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Anyone charging $74 for a hot dog should be ashamed of themselves

A caviar-topped hot dog with cream and pickled onions in an aluminum takeout container is on a white table.
A caviar-topped hot dog from Broad Street Oyster Co.’s original Malibu location.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: I think this article exemplifies the greed of so many restaurateurs in and around Los Angeles (“Five fancy hot dogs for when you want a gourmet glizzy,” July 8). That someone would have the gall to charge $74 for a hot dog is not only immoral but disgraceful when so many people here have trouble finding food to eat on a daily basis.

This is despicable and the restaurant owners should be ashamed of themselves. Even $15 is a ridiculous price to charge for something that costs so little to make.

Victor G. Ettinger, Laguna Woods

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement