Letters to the Editor: Anyone charging $74 for a hot dog should be ashamed of themselves

To the editor: I think this article exemplifies the greed of so many restaurateurs in and around Los Angeles ( “Five fancy hot dogs for when you want a gourmet glizzy,” July 8). That someone would have the gall to charge $74 for a hot dog is not only immoral but disgraceful when so many people here have trouble finding food to eat on a daily basis.

This is despicable and the restaurant owners should be ashamed of themselves. Even $15 is a ridiculous price to charge for something that costs so little to make.

Victor G. Ettinger, Laguna Woods