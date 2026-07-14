Letters to the Editor: America owes much of its greatness to three presidents

Detail from “The Allegory and Effects of Good and Bad Government” by Ambrogio Lorenzetti. The series of three frescos is located in Siena, Italy.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: I do not agree with the author’s statement that “America’s greatness has never rested on the brilliance of its politicians” ( “What a 700-year-old Italian fresco can teach America today,” July 9). Three presidents come to mind.

George Washington established the tradition of a two-term presidency when many people wanted him to become king of the new United States of America. Abraham Lincoln insisted that the country stay as one united nation when the issue of slavery leading to the Civil War almost tore it apart. Franklin D. Roosevelt got this country through years of the Great Depression and led a victory over fascism with our allies in World War II.

If this is not political greatness, I don’t know what is.

Ann C. Hayman, Westwood