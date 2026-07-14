Letters to the Editor: Even with strong disagreements, we can treat each other with respect

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, shown in January 2020, died at the age of 71 on Saturday.

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To the editor: It’s often said that politics makes strange bedfellows. I appreciated Sen. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) comments about Sen. Lindsey Graham on NBC’s “Meet the Press” ( “Preliminary report reveals cause of death for Sen. Lindsey Graham,” July 12). Despite significant policy differences, Schiff spoke warmly of Graham’s energy, sense of humor and their years traveling together on Senate business.

At a time when political division dominates the headlines, his remarks reminded us that public officials can disagree strongly while treating one another with respect. That example of civility deserves recognition.

David Tulanian, Henderson, Nev.

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To the editor: Graham loved South Carolina deeply. There was never a day he stopped fighting for the people there.

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Through his military service and years in public office, he gave his all to protect America and our freedom-loving allies.

He was truly one of a kind.

My condolences go out to his sister, Darlene, and his entire family during this difficult time.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Fla.