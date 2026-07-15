Letters to the Editor: California needs higher standards for teachers and stronger evaluations

Gianna Lopez works with her classmates on a math activity at Laurel Street Elementary on June 16 in Compton.

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To the editor: I also hope that strong leadership in education can help the children of California ( “California kids still struggle in our schools. Will this change help?,” July 13). As a retired teacher with 42 years of experience, this is what I’d like to see:

High standards for colleges that teach education. It is no secret that a teacher or administrator can earn credits at “colleges” that are basically “pay-and-pass” institutions. This can and does result in a Stanford-educated teacher being told by a poorly educated principal that “reading to kids is a waste of time.”

High standards for teachers. Strive for a fully credentialed teacher in every classroom. Stop issuing “emergency” credentials every time there is a teacher shortage.

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Teacher involvement. Intelligent people want to be empowered on the job. Structure school governance so that teachers have a strong role in decision-making.

Strive for valid and reliable evaluations of schools and teachers. Schools can definitely be evaluated, but it can’t be done with a cheap test given to all. Consider effective evaluations such as yearly inspections by experienced educators. Annual portfolios of student work can also reveal much about a child’s growth. Tests can be designed to measure each child’s school progress, but these tests would need to be administered by outside parties. Perhaps retired educators could help with evaluations.

There is much that is wrong with education in California. A lot can be improved with strong leadership and a dose of common sense.

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Linda Mele Johnson, Long Beach