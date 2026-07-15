Letters to the Editor: In the face of cruelty, a group of ICE detainees showed kindness

Wilber Urbina Garcia, 18, graduated from Jordan High School on June 9. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him the next day during a routine check-in for his asylum case.

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To the editor: I was moved to tears reading about the young man who turned 18 and graduated from Jordan High School only to be swept up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement the next day ( “In bed 23 at Adelanto ICE detention center, a terrified teenager missed his mom,” July 10). The tears were for him, but also because of the kindness of his fellow detainees who took care of him.

Stuck in a hellhole for no good reason, these men looked out for this frightened young man. They shared their meager belongings and kept him entertained. How could anyone think these kinds of people should be deported? These men form the melting pot of what makes our country a place in which we all want to live.

This nightmare has to end soon.

Carol Spector, Ventura