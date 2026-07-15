Letters to the Editor: San Juan Capistrano isn’t just some ‘MAGA wonderland’

To the editor: On July 4, the Los Angeles Times published a column by Gustavo Arellano, who apparently took a day trip to San Juan Capistrano, only to disparage our town as a supposed “MAGA wonderland” in part because of the many 250th-anniversary banners on display along Camino Capistrano ( “Mission San Juan Capistrano is also turning 250. It has lessons for America,” July 4). In reality, the writer failed to notice that the banners actually mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the old mission (1776-2026), as referenced by the banners’ taglines, “Viva la mission.”

He then went on to disparage the mission itself as Trump-like in its failure to acknowledge minority history as Arellano “rolled [his] eyes” and “groaned” at the start of his tour. He seemingly didn’t go out of his way to explore the rest of the town, either. Instead, he walked across the street to Heritage Barbecue.

If he really wanted to explore the town’s unique history, he could have driven a half-mile north to the village of Putuidem , a cultural park honoring the original native Acjachemen inhabitants. He might have walked to the nearby Los Rios Historic District, the oldest neighborhood in California . He could have eaten at the historic El Adobe restaurant, founded in 1948 and occupying two structures built in 1797 and 1812. Or he could have visited the thriving Ecology Center , located on a historic 28-acre agricultural property that operates a farm, market, café and education center.

Advertisement

Instead, he brought his preconceived biases with him and penned an incomplete piece replete with insults and ignorant commentary.

Karen Anderson, San Juan Capistrano