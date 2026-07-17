Letters to the Editor: Using reinforcement in treating drug addiction isn’t ‘bribery’

A homeless man holds a syringe after injecting methamphetamine into his arm in March 2022 in Seattle.

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To the editor: The authors provide an excellent description of contingency management as an evidence-based treatment for some individuals addicted to stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine ( “There’s an effective way to treat drug addiction — but you may not like it,” July 15).

Not mentioned is that contingency management is derived from a basic science of behavior discovered by psychologist B. F. Skinner called operant conditioning . The discovery of operant conditioning has spawned numerous evidence-based treatments of various disorders, including, but not limited to, the behavior of individuals diagnosed with autism and related disorders.

The bedrock principle of operant conditioning is reinforcement, which states simply that the outcome of some behavior increases the future likelihood of that behavior. In the case of substance abusers, the desired behavior is being substance-free.

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According to the authors, some may not like that people with substance abuse disorders earn money for being substance-free. They say some call this bribery.

But reinforcement is not bribery. Bribery is defined as offering somebody gifts or money to engage in behavior that is usually illegal or dishonest. Often, the bribe is given before the behavior, whereas reinforcement always follows the behavior.

There is nothing about reinforcing appropriate behavior that can be called bribery. When you get a paycheck for working, we don’t call that a bribe.

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Henry D. Schlinger, Glendale

This writer is professor emeritus of psychology at Cal State Los Angeles.